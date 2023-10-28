The Springboks won the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Saturday, 28 October, at the Stade de France

South Africa faced off against New Zealand in the 2023 RWC final after narrowly beating England in a nerve-racking semi-final last week

In the ultimate derby between the two biggest rugby rivals, the Boks walked away victorious

The Springboks have now made history by becoming the most successful team in the Rugby World Cup with their fourth win

The Rugby World Cup has finally concluded, and the Springboks are victorious. The Springboks and All Blacks faced off against each other in a nail-biting RWC final on Saturday, 28 October.

The final score was 12 - 11, with the Springboks walking away with the Webb Ellis Cup.

A detailed view of the Webb Ellis Cup. Photo credit: David Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa makes history with 4th RWC win

Both South Africa and New Zealand had much more at stake in the 2023 RWC final than bragging rights and the Webb Ellis Cup. The team that won tonight's match would also go on to make history. Prior to the final on 28 October, both teams had won the Webb Ellis Cup three times.

The Springboks have now secured the historic win to earn them the title of the team that won the most world cups since the tournament's inception in 1987.

Rugby World Cup 2023: How much money does the winner get?

The RWC governing body has been tight-lipped about the prize the champions receive, but The Telegraph reported the Springboks earned £325 000, which is about R7.4 million, in 2019.

According to Express.co.uk, the 2023 RWC winners will allegedly receive a staggering £4.8 million and the runners-up £2.5million.

In the 2019 World Cup, the South African Rugby Union (SARU) also granted bonuses to players who advanced to the quarter-final, semi-final and final rounds. Briefly News previously reported that each player who participated in these three matches received an approximate payout of R1.3 million.

England beats Argentina for the bronze medal in the 2023 RWC

Argentina was left heartbroken after England beat them 26 - 23 to win the bronze medal in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Argentina lost against the All Blacks in the semi-finals, and England was defeated last weekend after taking on the 2019 RWC champs, the Springboks.

RWC 2023: Presidency shares video of Ramaphosa jetting to France for Springboks and All Blacks final

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a front-row seat to the finals clash between the Springboks and the All Blacks. Briefly News earlier reported the presidency shared a video of Ramaphosa travelling to Paris to support our boys in green and gold.

The clip, which was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), was simply captioned:

"We are bringing it back home."

