US rapper DJ Khaled and Roc Nation Sports International hyped up the Rugby World Cup finals in an explosive video

The award-winning rapper got rugby fans amped for the epic battle between the Springboks and the All Blacks

The two giants will face off in France at the Stade de France, Paris, for the finals on 28 October

DJ Khaled lauded both the Springboks and the All Blacks ahead of their Rugby World Cup match. Image: @djkhaled, @Julian Fenny

Source: Instagram

Rugby fans from all over the world are waiting in anticipation for the upcoming Rugby World Cup Finals. DJ Khaled's message sure heightened the excitement.

DJ Khaled hypes the RWC finals

In his characteristic booming timbre, US rapper DJ Khaled resoundingly praised the two colossal rugby titans. The two are poised for an epic showdown at the Rugby World Cup finals in France on 28 October.

In the explosive video clip shared by @RocNationSI, Khaled can be heard speaking proudly about the two teams as they get ready to shake the world on Saturday.

PAY ATTENTION:

Three of the players affiliated with the organisation, Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Ardie Savea, will go head-to-head.

The two rugby giants will face off in France at the Stade de France, Paris, for the finals on 28 October.

DJ Khaled said:

"Roc Nation titans, two giants in the world of rugby, one epic game. Months of dedication. This ain't just a game, this is a legacy being reinvented."

Naak Musiq hypes up the Bokke with a new song

Durban singer and DJ Naak Musiq shared a snippet of a song he's cooking in the studio in preparation for the Rugby World Cup.

"Dedicating this special song to the Springboks!!! Bring it home, my brothers, the whole nation is behind you."

Nkalakatha gains popularity ahead of the RWC

In a previous report from Briefly News, the late Mandoza's hit song, Nkalakatha, from his 2000 album, Nkalakatha, has grown in popularity all over the world.

As it stands, Mandoza has 118.3K monthly listeners on Spotify, while the song has over 2.6 million streams. This massive achievement was lauded by his widow, Mpho Tshabalala, who said she's still shocked at the reception of the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News