Durban musician Naak Musiq has dedicated a new song to the Springboks ahead of their Rugby World Cup finals tournament

The Springboks will be playing against their arch-rivals, New Zealand, in France at the Stade de France, Paris

Mzansi has praised Naak Musiq for his dedication and for backing the boys in their upcoming match

Naak Musiq has made a grand gesture for the South African rugby team, the Springboks, in an effort to get them ready for the Rugby World Cup finals.

Naak Musiq records a song for the Bokke

The Durbanite shared a video of him on Instagram, recording the catchy tune which he said was an ode to the Springboks.

The Springboks have Mzansi in a state of anxiety and jubilation as they prepare to face off their arch-rivals at the Rugby World Cup finals tournament.

This will be the first time since 1995 that the Bokke faces off against New Zealand in France at the Stade de France, Paris.

"Dedicating this special song to the Springboks!!!!! Bring it home my brothers, the whole nation is behind you."

Have a listen to the song below:

Mzansi lauds Naak Musiq for the song

South Africans have lauded Naak Musiq for his dedication and backing the boys in their upcoming match.

Many have reacted with fire emojis, indicating that they give the song a thumbs up.

stellarh said:

"One thing about this humble Gent by the name of Naak he never disappoints."

officialginger said:

"The build up is insane."

theeswatiprincess lauded:

"Champion."

zaemoyo praised:

"We are all behind South Africa no matter what lol. We are proud of South African rugby and many sportsmanship viva Africa."

buhle_yolisa added:

"You never disappoint. I can hold the glass for you so long."

Mzansi reminds Cyril Ramaphosa of his holiday promise

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi is flooding Cyril Ramaphosa's online profiles with reminders of the public holiday he promised should Springboks win the RWC final.

South Africans are eagerly waiting for Saturday, 28 October, to arrive as they rally behind the Boks, hoping they defeat the All Blacks.

