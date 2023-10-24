Bonang Matheba is fearlessly standing behind the Springboks ahead of their Rugby World Cup showdown with the All Blacks

Bonang Matheba is among the many SA celebs supporting the Springboks. The popular presenter went head-to-head with the Boks' rivals, the All Blacks with intimidating Twitter (X) posts.

This is leading up to the teams' anticipated showdown at the Rugby World Cup final and Boks supporters are looking forward to humiliating their rivals.

Bonang Matheba warns the All Blacks

When Queen B isn't slamming former Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa for neglecting local athletes, she is proudly standing behind the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup competitions.

Ahead of their anticipated final against the All Blacks, the Being Bonang star went head-to-head with the mighty All Blacks after they shared a post meant to intimidate the Boks:

"We meet again."

A fearless Bonang boldly struck back with the same level of intimidation in a follow-up post:

"You will cry."

Like many South Africans, Bonang has her money on the Boks now more than ever following their impressive streak in the Rugby World Cup.

Fans join Bonang and mock All Blacks

Bonang's post gave South Africans some much-needed confidence in the Springboks and caused a ripple effect on social media:

Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Let me invest in more green regalia this one will be for the books! And a public holiday promised by Ramaphosa."

mbalis_bakery responded:

"They definitely will!"

Marhadeb3 commented:

"Please tell them we so ready!"

However, some fans cowered with fear of the All Blacks:

Macocove_ said:

"I'm all for the Boks neh, mara confidence ya lona guys? It's scary!"

makwatee responded:

"If there's one team that sends chills down my spine, it's definitely the All Blacks."

Planck_B commented:

"If they keep playing like today's match on final, Õpango will win this cup."

Bongi Mbonambi accused of racism

In a recent report, Briefly News covered online reactions to the World Rugby investigating a claim by England player Tom Curry who alleged that Springboks' Bongi Mbonambi made a racial remark at him.

The racist slur was allegedly made during the men's semi-final match and has since caused a stir among rugby lovers, considering the consequences should the claims be true.

Mbomambi has the country behind him including the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Zizi Kodwa who showed support for the Boks player.

