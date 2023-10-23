World Rugby revealed that they are going to investigate Springbok player Bongi Mbonambi for allegedly swearing at English player Tom Curry during the Springbok's victory against England

It is alleged that he uttered the alleged racist word during their semi-final match, which England lost

South Africans came to his defence and called the English side for being sore losers

The World Rugby will investigate Bongi Mbonambi's use of a racial slur during the England vs Springbok semi-final. Images: David Rogers/Getty Images and Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans slammed the England rugby team after World Rugby announced that it was formally investigating Bongi Mbonambi for his alleged racial slur during the Springbok's victory against England.

This may jeopardize his chances of playing for the Bokke against the All-Blacks at the World Cup's grand final. South Africans defended him on social media and called England players terrible losers.

World Rugby to investigate Mbonambi

World Rugby confirmed on 23 October that they will be investigating Mbonambi after he allegedly used the slur against England player Tom Curry during the game. Times LIVE said his insult was not caught on the referee's microphone. It is alleged that Curry approached the referee, Ben O'Keefe, and complained that Mbomanbi had insulted him.

The global rugby body confirmed the investigation in a short statement without further details. South Africans have been standing behind Mbomambi since news of the alleged slur broke out. There have been fears that he might miss the final match due to these allegations.

SA reacts to the news

Netizens on Facebook slammed World Rugby and defended their player.

Kim Balfe said:

“So tired. Every time our Bokke wins a game, it is always followed by allegations. You don’t see that when other countries win. It’s terrible sportsmanship.

Nkosinathi SmartNova Mthokozisi was mad.

“Pure nonsense. We beat France, and Dupont cried about bad officiating. Now we beat England, and they cry racial slurs.”

Danielle Hayman added:

“This is ridiculous! He was speaking Afrikaans.”

Brett Steensma was confused.

“I want to understand this! An African with actual historical reference is being pulled through the ringer? It goes without saying that racism is not tolerated in any form, but this reads more like bad sportsmanship on the English side!”

Michelle Grobler remarked:

“Absolute rubbish, sour grapes on behalf of the English team. They can’t deal with the fact that we beat them.”

Makazole Mapimpi in good spirits

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi posted an update on Instagram. This was after he picked up an injury while playing against Tonga.

He wrote that everything was good on his side and that he was in good spirits. South Africans flooded him with well-wishes and hoped to see him in action soon.

Source: Briefly News