South Africans told French captain Antoine Dupont to put a sock in it after he slammed the referee for the quarter-final result

The Springboks advanced to the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup after defeating France in a tough match

Mzansi felt like the referee was, in fact, on the French side and not on the Bokke's side

Antoine Dupont accused referee Ben O'Keefe of favouring the Springboks during their quarter-final match, which they lost. Images: Jean Catuffe and Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

South Africans roasted France's rugby Captain, Antoine Dupont, after he slammed the referee during their quarter-final clash with the Springboks, which the French lost. Dupont believed that his team was cheated out of an opportunity to advance to the semi-finals after a nail-biting game saw them lose 29-28 to the Springboks.

French captain slams referee

The quarter-final was an action-packed match between the two giants as the Süpringboks continued their mission to defend their World Cup title. France hoped to defeat the South African national team and win the World Cup on home soil. Their hopes were dashed when they lost to the Springboks.

According to TimesLIVE, Dupont criticised New Zealand referee Ben O'Keefe and his fellow match referees. He believes some decisions were not awarded, which could have turned the tide against the Springboks. He pointed out that there were moments during the match when SA was supposed to be penalised, but that did not happen.

He accused the referee of not being up to the challenge of officiating the clash. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi disagrees with Dupont. He pointed out that not much could have been done to control how the referee was supposed to officiate and felt like it was a fantastic and nail-biting game in which the two teams performed outstandingly.

South Africans roast Dupont

Netizens on Facebook roasted the French captain.

Roccafela Songame said:

“But the referee was on their side, mos.”

Thavbiso April added:

“They should go to the nearest police station and open a case.”

Njabulo Samewla KaThumbeza added:

“Heal, brother, heal.”

Francois Van Der Merwe exclaimed:

“The ref was trying his best to let France win.”

Lufuno Lesley Nev was confused.

“Not sure what Dupont is talking about when the ref was favouring them throughout the game.”

