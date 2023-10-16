TV host Katlego Maboe rejoiced after he heard Nkalakatha being played at the Stade de France

The song was played after the Springbok's victory beating France at the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final

The Springboks will now advance through to face England in a semi-final showdown

Katlego Maboe Rejoiced after hearing 'Nkalakatha' being played at Stade De France after the Bokke's won. Image: @katlegomaboe

Halala! The Bokkes did it once again. The TV host celebrated as Mzansi's legendary song was played at the stadium after our boys won their quarter-final match.

Katlego Maboe celebrates as Nkalakatha is played at the stadium

The former Outsurance ambassador has been happy for quite a long time after he made headlines by being accused of being a deadbeat father by his ex-wife Monique Muller.

Katlego shared a snippet on X, formerly known as Twitter, rejoicing that the late Mandoza's song Nkalatha was being played after the Springboks beat France 29-28 at their quarter-final game at the Stade de France.

The boys will now advance to the semi-finals and play against England for the Rugby World Cup 2023. The TV host captioned the post:

"It’s the stadium playing “Nkalakatha” for me!"

See the tweet below:

Netizens rejoiced with Katlego Maboe

Shortly after Katlego Maboe posted the tweet, social media users also rejoiced and shared how they felt when they heard the song Nkalakatha played at the Stade de France. Check out some of the comments below:

@musavivian wrote:

"I heard that. Was so chuffed."

@MahlatsiR said:

"Congratulations."

@JoshuaBonhomme replied:

"We got a nerve yo!!! Hahahaha."

@Zoeky15 responded:

"Putting salt in the wound."

@Tha_bang11 said:

"that finished me!"

@sibusiso_ngwale wrote:

"Double the Pain."

@Kantsasa_Zwide replied:

"Ngivele ngama ngezinyawo, ngakhohlwa nokuthi kusebesuku."

@Proph_Budmon responded:

"Zyakhala ke manje."

Rugby World Cup 2023: SA devastated by Ireland’s victory over Springboks

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that In their second Rugby World Cup matchup, Ireland, the highest-ranked team, secured a close victory over South Africa, who were in the second position.

Ireland weathered the Spingboks' physicality and capitalised on their inefficient kicking, securing a 13-8 victory in a fiercely contested match on Saturday.

