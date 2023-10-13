Actress Manaka Ranaka called on dancer Zodwa Wabantu for a challenge in the boxing ring

The former Stokvel star posted a video where she was challenging the dancer

Netizens respond to her challenge, with some rallying behind Manaka Ranaka

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Dineo Ranaka's older sister, Manaka, challenged Zodwa Wabantu to a boxing match. Image: @zodwalibram, @manakaranaka

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Manaka is ready for a fight. The former Stokvel star wants to settle things out in the boxing ring.

Manaka Ranaka challenges Zodwa Wabantu

Ziyakhala, as two giant media personalities, topped the trending list recently. Not so long ago, it was reported that Khanyi Mbau and Zodwa Wabantu would battle it in a boxing match later this month.

But, It was reported that the much-anticipated first female celebrity boxing match in Mzansi between them will not happen. The a-lister blatantly denied the claims of her going up against Zodwa Wabantu.

PAY ATTENTION:

Now the Generations: The Legacy actress, Manaka Ranaka, called on Zodwa Wabantu to challenge her to a boxing match. The star posted an Instagram video where she approached the dancer to accept her request.

She said:

"@zodwalibram laaaaaaaaaleeeeela Skhokhorinko angijimi and angikusabi shem!!! I'm challenging YOU kwi #InfinityBoxing. Ps: Ngaku trapa la, ngiyohamba nale bobodlwani lakho elidla amaRiceCrispies!"

Check out the reel here:

Fans of the actress were very excited and rallied behind the star. Check out some of the comments:

beexaba wrote:

"Bathong.... What did I miss?"

refilwemodiselle said:

"Hahaha I love you both."

mamatjandtk responded:

"Hayi asimusabi siyamufuna!"

charitysehlohol replied:

"I will be in your corner with the ice bucket and the towel babe."

andilesmom wrote:

"I know who my money’s on!"

xannkabinde said:

"Iyikhokhorikho,bona I trust you."

Cassper Nyovest Vs. Naakmusiq in boxing ring

In a similar event last year, rapper Cassper Nyovest and musician Anga “Naakmusiq” Makubalo battled it out in Sun City, North West. In the boxing ring, Anga reigned supreme, beating Cassper fair and square.

The actor's fans were happy that he beat the Siyathandana hitmaker because he would have bragged about it for days if he won. Cassper had been trash-talking Naakmusiq days before the fight, but the rapper did not match him on the night.

Tony Forbes gears up with Naak Musiq

In a related story on Briefly News, Tony Forbes, AKA's father, was training for a boxing match with Celeb City champ Naak Musiq.

Briefly News reached out to Uncle Tony, who responded to the speculation of an upcoming fight with Cassper Nyovest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News