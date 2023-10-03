It has been confirmed that Socialite Zodwa Wabantu and Media personality Khanyi Mbau will battle it out in the boxing ring

The fight is set to take place on Sunday, 22 October 2023, at the Ridge Hotel in Mpumalanga

Promoter Arnold “Squire” Nododile confirmed the fight between the two media personalities

Zodwa Wabantu and Khanyi Mbau will battle each other in the boxing ring. Image: @zodwalibram, @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Zodwa Wabantu and Khanyi Mbau are set to settle things in the boxing ring. The ladies are reported to be in the ring later this month

Khanyi Mbau and Zodwa Wabantu battle it out

According to The South African, the well-known promoter Arnold “Squire” Nododile confirmed the pair's fight.

Zodwa Wabantu and Khanyi Mbau have always had a strange relationship, especially after it came out that they had once shared a man.

Cassper Nyovest Vs. Naakmusiq in the boxing ring

In a similar event last year, rapper Cassper Nyovest and musician Anga “Naakmusiq” Makubalo battled it out in Sun City, North West.

In the boxing ring, Anga reigned supreme, beating Cassper fair and square.

The actor's fans are happy that he beat the Siyathandana hitmaker because he would have bragged about it for days if he won. Cassper had been trash-talking Naakmusiq days before the fight, but the rapper did not match him on the night.

Cassper Nyovest wants a rematch

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest enjoyed his night in the ring with Naak Musiq but wouldn't mind a rematch. He shared a video of the fight on his Instagram account and suggested that the judges might have gotten it wrong.

He also said he wouldn't mind a rematch against the actor and musician. Naak Musiq shared his own post on his Instagram account.

Source: Briefly News