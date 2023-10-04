Nhlanhla Mbambo, the former husband of the iconic Brenda Fassie, has passed away

Mbambo, who was well-known for his controversies, made history with the grandest wedding in Mzansi with the singer

His family confirmed that he passed away in Durban but gave no further details about his death

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Nhlanhla Mbambo, the former husband to the iconic Brenda Fassie, has passed away. Images: Foto24/Getty, @ReezDlomo, Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Businessman Nhlanhla Mbambo, the ex-husband of one of the most iconic musicians Mzansi has ever seen, Brenda Fassie, passed away on Tuesday night, 3 October.

Nhlanhla Mbambo passes away in Durban

The controversial businessman passed away at King Edward Hospital in Durban after a short illness, ZiMoja reported.

Confirming his passing is family spokesperson and friend DJ Muntu Khoza, who wanted to keep things under wraps by saying:

"Yes, he left us last night and that is all I can confirm for now."

Mbambo was arrested in 2000 for 10 years after a botched highjacking of the owner of Fontana Fomous Roastery Greg Xenopoulos' Mercedes-Benz when he and two co-accused failed to pull a trigger to a malfunctioning gun.

Brenda Fassie and Nhlanhla Mbambo married in 1989

Mbambo's marriage to Fassie was short-lived after the Nomakanjani hitmaker divorces him after two years, accusing him of being after his money, following the most extravagant wedding Mzansi has ever seen.

Veteran photojournalist Mbuzeni Zulu recalls the events surrounding the lavish day in an interview with SowetanLive, saying two sheep were slaughtered daily at her Langa home to feed the community in the days leading to the grand affair.

“Yvonne Chaka Chaka was the matron of honour. Then Rebecca Malope and Mercy Pakela were the other bridesmaids. There were also a number of upcoming artists in attendance and it attracted every artist in SA. It was a wedding with a great storm.

“That wedding until today is still my best wedding of all time. Her wedding gown was inspired by that of Princess Diana and Nhlanhla’s suit was inspired by Prince Charles. It was very expensive too.

Thembi Seete performs as Boom Shaka at A Night With Legends

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, long-standing entertainer Thembi Seete set the stage on fire when she gave a throwback performance at the A Night With Legends concert.

She took the crowd back to when she was part of the 1993 Kwaito group Boom Shaka with an electrifying presentation and had spectators giving her flowers for the stellar performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News