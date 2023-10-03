Era By DJ Zinhle reached the 10-year milestone, and DJ Zinhle made sure to celebrate it the best way she knew how

The DJ hosted a star-studded luncheon attended by her close friends and the people who made Era the success that it is

Her business page also penned an emotional letter celebrating the brand's growth and success

DJ Zinhle is in awe over her business Era By DJ Zinhle, and the success that it has amassed over the years.

The Era By DJ Zinhle team has celebrated the success of the business and for being 10 years in the game. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Era By DJ Zinhle turns 10

The popular celebrity-owned jewellery and accessory brand, Era By DJ Zinhle enjoys 10 years of success and growth.

The brand is the birthchild of award-winning DJ and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle, and she has expressed gratitude for the support they have received.

In order to celebrate, they hosted a colourfully themed luncheon with pink being the main colour.

Taking to Instagram to show off pictures from the luncheon, DJ Zinhle said:

"I don’t even know where to start, don’t know how to show you just how beautiful the @erabydjzinhle Luncheon was yesterday."

More images from the luncheon released

Attending the event was the likes of Thando Thabethe, Nomuzi Mabena, DJ Zinhle's family, which includes her husband Murdah Bongz, who spun the decks, and her sister and sister-in-law.

Netizens congratulate DJ Zinhle

Flooding her posts were supportive and encouraging messages from her supporters.

leratokganyago gushed:

"Congratulations baby."

kwa_mammkhize said:

"My sister fave. All good things comes to those who know how to wait."

moozlie commented:

"An absolute dream."

ladydkhoza said:

"I am dying of FOMO, you look absolutely amazing Zinhle."

zinzi_n_ gushed:

"MaJiyane. The best mcimbi I ever attended this year. It was very fun I must say.

