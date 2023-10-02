Thembi Seete stole the show with her A Night with Legends concert performance as Boom Shaka

The energetic singer took her Instagram to transport her fans back to the early 90s with videos and pictures

Her followers erupted with excitement from the throwback, appreciating her contribution to Kwaito

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Thembi Seete left Mzansi feeling nostalgic with her performance as Boom Shaka at the ' A Night with Legends' show. Images: @harmonixent, @boomshakaza

Source: Instagram

Long-standing entertainment personality Thembi Seete took her fans back to the age of Kwaito when she performed as Boom Shaka at A Night with Legends concert that was held at the Gallagher Contion Centre on Sunday, 30 September.

Thembi Seete posts videos of her throwback performance as Boom Shaka

The Idols SA judge was invited with her 1993 ground-breaking Kwaito group Boom Shaka, which rose to fame with their hit song, It's About Time.

The group had four members: herself, Junior Sokhela, Theo Nhlengethwa and the late Lebo Mathosa. She went back on stage for an electrifying performance and posted the experience on her Instagram, thanking Mzansi for the love.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the multimedia posted below:

Mzansi reacts to Thembi Seete performing as Boom Shaka

Her followers were blown away by how she transported their 1993 ensemble into a 2023 aesthetic, including her out-of-the-box outfit. This is what Mzansi said about the throwback performance:

@gogodineondlanzi was mesmerised:

"Looking 21 my God! You just getting hotter and hotter."

@djzinhle was mad about her attire:

"Outfit, please!"

@rethabilezondiwe asked:

"Are we sure she’s in her 40’s?"

@karabelol was still taken aback:

"Ohhhh my goodness. You were phenomenal last night. Your performance was just amazing and you looked blazing hot. God has really been good to you THEMBI. You are such an inspiration."

@samukelisombatha said:

"Oh my, that outfit hun. You look super cute!"

@neo_kgolane declared:

"Boom Shaka forever."

@donald_mpule affirmed:

"I was there!!! All I can say is Lebo Mathosa is smiling wherever she is! What a performance!

Zola 7 releases Skinny Jean after 6 years of music hiatus

In more Kwaito stories on Briefly News, Yizo Yizo star, Zola 7 made his first music debut after being featured on Ngomhla Wosindiso in 2017.

His single Skinny Jean received a rocky response from social media users, with some thinking that the song lacked depth and was an embarrassment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News