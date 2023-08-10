Wiseman Mncube has given Mzansi a sneak peek of his portrayal as Mandoza

The Shaka iLembe star performed the hit song Nkalakatha at the launch of Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza

His debut performance received a thumbs-down from social media

Wiseman Mncube's live debut performance at the launch of the 'Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza' biopic failed to impress social media users. Images: @wiseman_mncube

Celebrated star Wiseman Mncube performed one of Mzansi's favourite hits, Nkalakatha, at the launch of BET Africa's biopic: Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza.

Wiseman Mncube performs Nkalakatha

Mncube went on stage and entertained an excited crowd with fire dance moves while singing Nkalakatha.

It was the first public performance before the much-anticipated biopic that premieres on 16 August on BET Africa (DSTV channel 129) at 7 pm.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted a clip of the performance. Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to Wiseman's performance

As much as South Africans felt that Wiseman's appearance and voice matched the late energetic Kwaito star's, they were not sold on his dancing during the Nkalakatha performance.

This is how they responded to Khawula's video:

@MazzGc cautioned:

"He needs to be stopped before he ruins this."

@LeMenz85 suggested:

"He was supposed to watch every Mandoza performance and have a trained dancer or choreographer teach him the moves."

@Busaysofine predicted:

"No ways! Just from the performance, I know this movie will give 'lokshin bioskop' vibes."

@HellomissSammie laughed:

"He’s a bit all over the place."

@Richblackdude was disappointed:

"Not convinced, not convincing at all."

@GraceJones2022 asked:

"What nonsense is this?"

Lorraine Moropa to play Mandoza's wife

In a related Briefly News report, former The Queen actress is cast to play the role of Mandoza's wife, Mpho Tshabalala, in the BET Africa biopic.

She took the announcement to her Instagram to thank God for what she called an answered prayer:

"Another answered prayer. Her name is Mpho Tshabalala, Intombi yeNkalakatha.

"It’s been nothing but a blessing telling her love story and life journey with iSgelekeqe es’focus, uPhunyuka Bamphethe, The Icon and Superstar Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala.

"It’s been an absolute honour and I’m very humbled. I’m grateful to Mpho Tshabalala for trusting me to tell her story and reflect her life truthfully."

Check out her post below:

