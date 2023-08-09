Sindi Dlathu has broken a SAFTA record for her role as Lindiwe Dikana on The River

The Sarafina! star has been nominated for Best Actress in a Telenovela five times

Her nomination has received praise from social media users saying she deserves the award

Actress Sindi Dlathu has broken the South African Film and Television Awards record for being nominated for the fifth time for Best Actress in a Telenovela.

Sindi Dlathu has been nominated for Best Actress in a Telenovela for the fifth time by the SAFTAs for her role as Lindiwe Dikana on 'The River'. Images: @sindi_dlathu, @aust_malema

Source: Instagram

SAFTA's announce Sindi Dlathu's nomination

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to his timeline to congratulate the actress in a tweet captioned:

"The actress is the only actor to have a SAFTAs nomination for the same role for all seasons of the show — you know she will get a nod for season 6 (final season) next year.

"With her 5th nomination for playing Lindiwe Dikana on #TheRiver1Magic at the #SAFTAs17, Dlathu has set a record. Should she not get the nomination for Season 6, the record stands for 5 seasons for the same role. "

Here is the announcement below:

Mzansi claps for Sindi's nomination

Her online fans felt the nomination for Madlabantu is well-deserved:

@TownshipHustler said"

"It’s high time she goes more international she is the best actor by far to come from South Africa."

@I_Am_Lebzito noted:

"Sindi wasted most of her time on Muvhango."

@elvee_T affirmed:

She deserves each and every one of them, she plays that character so good. I don't see her as Thandaza anymore, she's Lindiwe Dlamini."

@Ngoajoe99 concluded:

"They don’t make celebrities like this anymore."

@bushy_cor remembered:

"To think she was hounded as not being a good actress."

@Fabu_And declared:

"iSkhokho uSindi Dlathu."

The River bows out at Season 6

In a related report by Briefly News, DStv's 1Magic announced that it is cancelling The River after six seasons.

The telenovela has had its fair share of highs and lows. It has received multiple awards and has seen many talents come and go.

The canning of the show received mixed reactions from Mzansi, with some peeps saying it has been long overdue, while some were sad to see their favourite show end.

Source: Briefly News