Sindi Dlathu has come a long way since competing in national talent competitions and hoping for a big break in the entertainment industry at the time. Even though she faced some challenges on the road to fame, Sindi persisted, and today she is regarded as one of Mzansi's top actresses.

Sindi Dlathu made her acting debut in 1997 and hasn't looked back since.

Sindi Dlathu went from national acting competitions to nailing her role Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana on 'The River'.

Following her minor role in Sarafina!, the actress worked tirelessly to establish herself in the acting industry.

In honor of Dlathu's impressive list of accomplishments in the entertainment industry, Briefly News has put together a timeline of some of the most significant moments in the thespian's more than two decades career.

How was Sindi Dlathu's upbringing?

The actress was born on 4 January 1974, making her 49 years old in 2023. Her birthplace is Meadowlands in Soweto, and she is of South African descent. Sindi has a twin sister, Zanele Sangweni, who is not in the spotlight.

According to Buzz South Africa, little is known about Dlathu's parents' occupations or any information about how they brought her up.

How did Sindi Dlathu break in Mzansi's entertainment industry?

Sindi has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, and as a result, her career began when she was just 12 years old. She went to auditions at such a young age, hoping to make her debut in the television industry.

The actress' journey was not easy, as she was rejected at the age of 12 when she entered the popular South African competition Ashell Road Fame. Sindi was young at the time, but she realized her time was coming and used the exposure to further strive for success.

Dlathu never gave up, and she finally got her beak when she auditioned for a national miming competition, where she wowed the judges with the cover version of Aretha Franklin's The Beatles song Let It Be.

What was Sindi Dlathu's biggest acting role?

Sindi's career peaked when she played Thandaza on SABC2's Muvhango, despite being best known for her minor role in Mbongeni Ngema's iconic film Sarafina!

The role established her as one of Mzansi's best actresses. It got to the point where every South African thought of Muvhango as Thandaza's turf.

However, after 20 years of playing the exciting role, the star left the show in 2017. The talented actress addressed her departure in a statement, saying:

“Muvhango has been more than a job to me, it has been my life for 20 years and I’ve loved and cherished every single moment of playing Thandaza. After 20 years I’ve decided to give the Thandaza character a break in order for me to grow as an artist, venture out to explore new opportunities and discover what I can do as an actress and as a human being.”

Sindi Dlathu has played what other roles?

Sindi may be best known to many Mzansi people as Thandaza from Muvhango, but her character Lindiwe on the 1Magic show, The River, exceeded her expectations. She has shown more development and versatility in her career since taking on the acting role.

Lindiwe's cunning personality has kept South African viewers on the edge of their seats. Dlathu described her character to Drum magazine, saying:

“She gets to do so many gory things, things I could never dream of doing! She’s the opposite of me, so much so I don’t recognise myself when watching the show on TV.”

How much money did Sindi Dlathu make in the entertainment industry?

According to ZAlebs, Dlathu's net worth is estimated to be between $4 and $5 million as of 2022, which is equivalent to R58 million to R78 million.

Sindi amassed all of her wealth by making a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is The River’s highest-paid actor with a monthly salary of 80,000 to 85,000 Rand.

However, it should be noted that no secondary source was cited by the news outlet to verify the earnings.

How has Sindi Dlathu managed to stay relevant for almost 25 years in the acting industry?

Sindi attributes her friendly personality, in addition to her talent and years of experience.

The star has met a wide range of people since her debut in 1997, but she told Drum that she doesn't brag about her long list of accomplishments.

“I’m not walking around saying, ‘I’ve been acting for all these years’. I want feedback about my work.”

The thespian further added that in order to maintain longevity in an industry, one must establish values.

“Talent, commitment, professionalism, and passion will take you far,” she advised.

Sindi Dlathu returns to The River

