Lawrence Maleka, who left 1Magic's telenovela The River a few months ago, is set to return after a new teaser dropped

Lawrence will not return to the show alone, as he will be joined by other co-stars who left the show before him

Loyal The River viewers couldn't keep their cool after the announcement and claimed they were on the verge of abandoning the telenovela

The River production team, Tshedza Pictures, may have earned Mzansi's love back after bringing back old stars who had left the show.

Lawrence Maleka and Sindi Dlathu confirmed to return to The River. Image: @sirlawrencemaleka and @sindi_dlathu

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, The River recently released a teaser indicating that more drama is on the way in future episodes. The explosive teaser revealed that the Lerumo storyline, which sparked an outcry, had come to an end.

On Twitter, Tshedza Pictures' official page stated in the caption that the telenovela was taking a new direction. Tshedza Pictures said:

"New week, new chapter and new book! Emma is giving Madlabantu another shot. #TheRiver1Magic @1MagicTV"

What struck The River viewers the most was not the drama that awaits them in future episodes, but the return of familiar faces.

Lawrence Maleka, who used to play Zolani on The River, is set to return, reported ZAlebs. Lawrence will be joined by Sindi Dlathu who played Lindiwe and Lunathi who portrayed Emma.

The River viewers excited for old faces like Lawrence Maleka's return

The River's fans who were tired of the "boring" new storyline couldn't stay calm after the new teaser was released. The following comments were shared by loyal viewers:

@katTshabalala1 said:

"Weeh Emma , I'm glad old Emmarentia is back... #TheRiver1Magic"

@sedi_bear shared:

"I might just start watching again... #TheRiver1Magic"

@KamogeIo posted:

"Oh, thank God we're moving on from Lerumo's storyline. That dragged on for too long!"

@Theresa_teekay wrote:

"Zolani is back or?? "

@officiallebza also said:

"Oh my love is coming backWill go back to watching just for her"

@MishMashLove replied:

"Finally!! cause I’m tired of the serial killer storyline"

@MikeMsani commented:

"Yohh!!! My favs are back!!!"

@laydeekay also shared:

"Lawrence!!! "

@panashethandi added:

"FINALLY the drama the action the excitement we’ve been missing. Tjo, I was starting to lose hope "

Lawrence Maleka Resigns From ‘The River’ Ahead of Season 6

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that according to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Lawrence Maleka had parted ways with the popular telenovela The River playing on 1 Magic.

While the show was gearing up for Season 6, the end of his character Zolani Dlamini had been announced.

In the post, Phil however, did not reveal much about the events that led up to the shocking decision.

