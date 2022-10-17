Lawrence Maleka is said to be leaving The River and saying goodbye to his famous character Zolani Dlamini

According to reports, Maleka's departure follows the announcement of Season 6 of the popular 1 Magic show

South Africans took to social media to react to the shocking news and speculate on the reasons for the talented actor's exit

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Lawrence Maleka has parted ways with the popular telenovela The River playing on 1 Magic.

While the show is gearing up for Season 6, the end of his character Zolani Dlamini has been announced.

In the post, Phil however, did not reveal much about the events that led up to the shocking decision. Phil wrote:

"Lawrence Maleka has resigned. Maleka will not be returning to play “Zolani Dlamini” on #TheRiver1Magic Season 6. More details coming up on #TheEntertainmentAlert."

Phil Mphela shared the following post going viral on Twitter:

The River viewers speculate on the reasons that led to Lawrence Maleka's resignation

Viewers of The River flocked to the comments section immediately to express their heartbreak. However, some people decided to speculate on the possible reasons that led Maleka to make such a huge decision.

@_Nokwanda09 said:

"Let them cancel the show "

@Unicer20 shared:

"Lindiwe can not be left alone, we need replacement. Lawrence is Biggies big boy now "

@waiting_signal wrote:

"The River runs dry literally."

@plaatjielerato1 replied:

"Something huge is happening behind the scenes yho isgaxa.The River will slowly turn into Uzalo yhuu"

@KgomotsoTlhapan commented:

"Ijooo how will the River be without Lala and Zolani, what on earth is happening at Tshedza?"

@I_am_Bucie posted:

"Is it just me or is everyone leaving? This is now turning into the Thumbeza show and I ain’t watching that nonsense."

@gopolang6 reacted:

"The river is boring I wonder why it was renewed for S6"

@peggysihlobo also said:

"Season 6 will be boring mos☹️"

@KumaloMajo also shared:

"Ok now, this is devastating"

@Kariiee_ also wrote:

"khona into e off."

@Oratile58692814 added:

"Tshedza Pictures must close the whole show once!"

