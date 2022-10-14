Zakes Bantwini, the Osama hitmaker, was at the University of Cape Town performing his hit songs to a large group of excited students

The Clap Your Hands singer immediately shared photos on social media following his electrifying performance, which left students craving more of his fire music

The pics he shared online are going viral, with some of the students who were there sharing their fun experience

Zakes Bantwini is the fun before the misery for University of Cape Town students.

Zakes Bantwini's performance at the University of Cape Town is going viral. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the Osama hitmaker shared numerous photos of his visit and performance at the prestigious educational institution.

While the students were clearly having the time of their lives, as evidenced by the photos he posted, Zakes revealed that they would soon be walking around with their heads down. This is because they will begin writing exams soon.

"Today I visited the @university_of_cape_town and we rocked and had fun with the students prior to their exams! Felt all the love! ❤️"

According to ZAlebs, Zakes' UCT visit was made possible by a Student Representative Council at UCT in order to relieve academic pressure on students.

On Instagram, Zakes Bantwini posted numerous photos of his outstanding performance at UCT:

UCT students rave Zakes Bantwini's performance

@yongamele.m said:

"The only day where I can say bekumandi eskolweni (I had fun)."

@kamva.ho._ shared:

"Please come back on my birthday ."

@zuki_lamani wrote:

"It was so much fun!"

@marthezemedia posted:

"That Yebba's Heartbreak song though"

@baloyi_mogau_allan replied:

"Bra Zakes, I shall owe this degree to you #finalYearArchiStudent"

@knownaseugene commented:

"We needed that"

@melissa_mpako also said

"You were amazing! "

@yolisa_notwane added:

"The school was top-tier today. The fact that we spoke was the cherry on top."

