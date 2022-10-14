Thulisile "Thuli" Phongolo, a South African actress and DJ, is in hot water after failing to read the room online

Thuli unleashed the beast insocial media peeps when she said prices when buying stuff don't come to mind at all

Netizens are currently calling her out and claiming she has pretty privilege and that someone else is most likely paying her bills

Thulisile Phongolo is trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thulisile Phongolo's social media opinions frequently get her in trouble with netizens.

On Twitter, Thuli recently revealed that she is having nice life problems. The DJ claimed that because of her lack of understanding of South Africa's unstable economy, she doesn't give price consideration when making purchases.

"I seriously don’t know how much anything costs, it’s not cute, it’s actually naive of me. I need to do better and be more attentive to the price of things and in tune with our economic state."

Thuli Phongolo shared the following controversial tweet:

Even though Phongolo also said that she is looking into the issue and will try to do better, Mzansi peeps lambasted her. Thuli Phongolo was roasted by netizens who said the following:

@danieta_m said:

"Thank you so much for sharing Thuli. Kindly advise what exactly you'd like us to do with this information. Look forward to hearing from you!"

@Kgosi200 shared:

"Low key flex. Read the room sisi. You live in the most unequal society. People are hungry out there. They literally count cents when they want to purchase something."

@Bandz_Wodumo22

"It's either: You don't pay your own bills with your own money. You're just aloof. You have a crooked accountant. Your life is based purely on consumption. Because let me tell you something about rich people, they count every cent."

@BraveMahlodi wrote:

"You are out of touch with reality. Do you just pay for things nje for vibes?"

@lebo_mahloko replied:

"Education is important!!"

@Godfrey65670488 commented:

"pretty girl privilege" enjoy it"

@Pleased2meetYU also said:

" not everything needs to be on Twitter yazi."

@KingKay786 also shared:

"Did you have to tweet it though? It's giving less than smart, tbh‍♂️"

@khanyanhlapo94

"Wake up and smell the coffee! What an annoying tweet ke nono!"

@TshepoDiamondD added:

"What a dumb thing to say."

