Thuso Mbedu has revealed that performing stunts in The Woman King was difficult and that she had to look for ways to improve

According to reports, the Mzansi actress spent her spare time watching anime in order to improve the action scenes in the international film

She also revealed that she is currently dealing with Visa issues, so peeps shouldn't be surprised if she doesn't show up to some public appearances

Thuso Mbedu, like any seasoned actor, must immerse herself in her acting roles and seek ways to improve her craft.

Thuso Mbedu's love for anime helped her improve her acting in 'The Woman King.' Image: @thuso.mbedu

According to Interview Magazine, the actress from The Woman King watched a lot of anime to improve her stunts in the international film.

She revealed that she is currently watching Tekken: Bloodline. However, Kenichi: The Mightiest Discipline, which she discovered on Amazon Prime Video, is Thuso's favourite anime.

Kenichi: The Mighties Discipline is about a young boy who becomes interested in martial arts in order to defend himself from bullies. Thuso stated that the anime made sense at the time because she was having difficulty training for The Woman King's intense action moves.

"I was training for the movie, struggling for my life and having moments where I was like, "What am I doing here? Take me home," said Thuso revealing the struggles she faced during training.

Thuso Mbedu and Visa problems

When seeing Thuso walk the red carpet for premieres, it may appear that everything was perfect, but it wasn't. According to Interview Magazine, the former Is'thunzi actress has been up and down trying to resolve Visa issues.

She appears to be the only one in the cast who is experiencing this problem.

"The studio has tried to help, but there's only so much they can do. Even gearing up for press now I'm like, "I hope I can make it."

Thuso Mbedu on gaining international fame

Thuso expressed gratitude that her four-year dramatic honours degree is finally paying off.

The Woman King actress said doesn't mind that her big break in the acting industry came when she is in her 30s. The 31-year-old said she constantly reminds herself that every acting journey is still the start of her career, reported Interview Magazine.

