Zenande Mfenyana is one star that social media bullies are scared of because she fires back

The star has been labelled the rudest celebrity in South Africa because of her piercing responses to trolls

The former Generations actress charted Twitter trends when she put body shamers in their place

Popular South African actress Zenande Mfenyana is celebrating her birthday. The star has made a name for her spicy clap-backs that have seen her topping lists of the rudest and meanest celebs in Mzansi.

Zenande Mfenyana has been dubbed the queen of spicy responses. Image: @zenandemfenyana.

Source: Instagram

Briefly News takes a look at the two times the actress crippled social media bullies with her lethal responses.

1. Fires back at body shamers

Zenande Mfenyana was a victim of body shaming when she was pregnant with her baby. Social media bullies trolled her for her nose, which had swollen in size, and her dark neck.

The actress was tired of taking shots without saying a thing. She took on the bullies in fiery posts on her Instagram stories. According to The Daily Sun, The Queen star headed to her Instagram page to tell trolls to unfollow her. She wrote:

"If my big preggy nose and dark neck and whatever else you find repulsive about my preggy body offend you so much, then why are you following me? I hope those who clearly know nothing about pregnancy and its raging hormones will do some research before typing. Usually, l just let things slide, but I have had enough."

2. Puts fan in her place

The actress trended for days when she responded to a fan who had slid into her DMs. The woman told the former Generations star that she could relate to being mocked for her pregnancy looks. TimesLIVE reports that the fan recounted her experience and how she made jokes about her looks.

The actress was not having it. She told the woman that her advice was not welcome. She responded:

"I'm not lala. I am not you. I never said I'm not embracing my pregnancy. Just because you laugh about it, I don't find any of it funny."

