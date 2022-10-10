A new episode of DJ Zinhle's award-winning reality TV show saw the star shooting to the top of Twitter trends

DJ Zinhle's show, The Unexpected , gives fans a closer look into the star's private life

Social media users showered the Umlilo hitmaker with praise for being a role model to many South African women

DJ ZInhle is a force to be reckoned with. The star, undoubtedly one of the most successful female celebrities in Mzansi, got praise for how she carries herself.

Social media users have praised DJ Zinhle for how she carries herself. Image: @djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

Fans lauded the star following another explosive episode of her award-winning reality television show, The Unexpected.

According to ZAlebs, peeps headed to Twitter following the show's airing to share their thoughts on the star's life. Many said DJ Zinhle is a superwoman for managing to juggle being a mother to Kairo and Asante, running her successful business empire, making musing and being a loving wife to her husband, Murdah Bongz.

@bennndzoyiya said:

"I'm starting to think these DJ Zinhle tweets are paid. They sound so scripted. It's always abt 2 narratives - 'she's building an empire' or 'the hardest working woman.'"

@KayMatlabo commented:

"I’m so excited to watch another episode of Dj Zinhle: The Unexpected ❤️. I think Dj Zinhle has such a very wholesome reality show, I really enjoy seeing the real her! You can watch the show on @BET_Africa tonight at 19:30."

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"You can't watch and not be motivated to do more. Every week she's always working on her businesses and bringing new ideas she's the epitome of women doing the most on DJ Zinhle BET."

@MsKelebogile added:

"Despite all the hate online, this woman is doing so well for herself. Era by Dj Zinhle has been holding it up for yearssssss now, no doubt her other endeavours will do well too"

