Faith Nketsi's drama with her domestic helper has come to its conclusion as the lady decided to quit

The new mom complained about her disrespectful behaviour on Twitter a few days ago, and her helper saw the negative tweets about her

Faith apologised for sharing her issues with the elder woman online and that she didn't mean to expose her like that

Faith Nketsi updated her Twitter followers on her domestic affairs after she vented online about her helper.

The reality TV star said her 50-year-old domestic worker saw the tweets she wrote complaining about her strange and disrespectful behaviour.

She explained she didn't think the elderly woman would see the damning tweets and just wanted the public's input on how to deal with the situation.

"Not once did I think she was going to see these tweets, I mean she’s 50, and she said she had no idea of who I was, but that’s no excuse. I take full accountability for expressing myself on social media instead of communicating with her. There, I WAS WRONG SHEM. We live to learn."

On Thursday, the influencer posted that her helper always drags her feet when she asks her to do house chores.

Faith added that she would complain about her health when the orders came from her but would be eager and helpful when her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, gave her instructions, reported Zalebs.

"Now when Ubaba asks her to do something she does it with such optimism but when I ask her, she drags her feet and literally looks like she could say no. She even goes as far as complaining about her knees and expresses how she’s so terrified of the stairs."

Mzansi urged her to fire her helper after she opened up days ago, and people were pleased that the woman decided to resign. They comforted her and said that she shouldn't feel guilty that she had left.

@sweetluv0 said:

"We accept her resignation and wish her well in her future endeavours."

@Mohlaodi7 mentioned:

"I think you are a diva. It all starts with you wanting a man with a lot of money, that mentality is a mentality of a diva. You got high expectations from people. You expect perfection and the best from yourself and people."

@Nombu_Sodi added:

"Tell her we are happy with her resignation."

@MrsGumede86 wrote:

"Good riddance to her. You deserve someone who will respect your instructions in your own home."

@babyboms tweeted:

"Please don’t feel bad about this. You did nothing wrong, babe. Good riddance. She can go be disrespectful to someone else."

@Anathi_Magaba shared:

"She made your job easy, you didn't have to fire her and feel guilty about it."

@BatliBapela

"Good riddance. Consider it a blessing when problems solve themselves."

