Faith Nketsi is dealing with the most in her house because of the elderly housemaid she hired

The reality television star recently took to her Twitter page to vent about the employer who disrespects her

Social media users told the mother of one to give her the boot before she got too comfortable

Faith Nketsi is uncomfortable in her own home because of an elderly maid who doesn't want to take instructions from the star.

Faith Nketsi has taken to social media to complain about her maid. Image: @faith.nketsi.

Source: Instagram

The reality star, who recently welcomed her first baby, Sky, with her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, narrated an ordeal that left social media users fuming.

Taking to her Twitter page, Nketsi said she was having problems with her 50-year-old maid because she always drags her feet when asked to do something. She noted that the lady always complains about the job and her health, meaning she doesn't do much.

She added that there was an event that got her angry. According to the reality TV star, she asked the aunty to assist her with looking for the clothes she wanted to wear, but she didn't move an inch. The maid later reported everything to Nketsi's husband while weeping uncontrollably.

Twitter users advised Faith Nletsi to fire the maid before it was too late. Many said it was questionable that she preferred discussing the mother-of-one with her husband.

@Mzulu__ said:

"The biggest is that she can talk to your husband about you. And blame you. Do something about this today..."

@haike_xo noted:

"You need to give her notice and let her go. She doesn't see you as umama womzi or even an employer. She sees you as a little girl, and that is not going ever to change. Instead, she will drive a wedge between you and your husband."

According to ZAlebs, this is not the first time that Nketsi has taken to Twitter to vent about her workers. She recently revealed that a malawian couple that worked for her robbed her and ran off.

