Cassper Nyovest has been cooking a fire song in the studio, and by the looks of things, he's ready for peeps to hear it

Mufasa was seen jamming on social media to a track called Bana Ba Stout , and sources say that's the name of Cass' new track

However, netizens didn't share the same reaction to the song as they trashed the song and even called for the rapper to consider music hiatus

Cassper Nyovest's new song 'Bana Ba Stout' is not many South African rap lovers' favourite. Image: @casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest's new song, Bana Ba Stout, has failed to pick up the necessary hype to let it chart on South African music streaming platforms.

A video of the star dancing to Bana Ba Stout started making rounds after @SAHIPHOPFEEDs shared it on Twitter. As seen on social media, rap fans were not impressed.

Netizens shared numerous posts dragging Cass, even calling for him to take a much-needed break in the music industry. Some peeps blamed all the negativity surrounding Cassper's rap career on his move to hopping on different genres other than hip-hop.

South Africans trashed Bana Ba Stout, saying:

@Kwun_N12 said:

"This guy has the worst overall execution in rap history. Worst breath control, worst rhyme pattern, worst lyrics, worst voice, worst song maker entlik this guy is the Gabuza of rap."

@TheMusicBinger shared:

"Also, this switching from piano to kwaito to a very sloppy hip hop nje… yea, he needs a break."

@_TheNorthBoi posted:

"High-grade trash"

@BENZONICE replied:

"Taking a break is an understatement. He should quit music straight. Business is where he is at. His music is trash"

@FlipGuySebego commented:

"He is making Rhythm City music. He should reassemble the team that made Tsholofelo, Ganja Beatz."

@Pescado_Fish6 also said:

"I think he needs to decide between Hip hop and Kwaito, then we can talk after mhlampe idekhedi"

@Shabba67607154 also shared:

"He was never a good artist, He sold himself on sympathy. People are only realising this now."

@NosiphoMahlase_ reacted:

"UbeRight esanePhondo"

Cassper Nyovest called an attention seeker after saying he misses Riky Rick

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Casper Nyovest is in hot water after his latest tweet.

Mufasa shared on his timeline that he has been missing the late South African rapper Riky Rick, who took his life in February 2022.

However, Cass and Riky were not on good terms during Boss Zonke's final days on earth. Tweeps referred to Cassper as an "attention seeker" for sharing the tweet.

