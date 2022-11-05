A young boy gave people an example of what it's like to be young, carefree and drunk with happiness

He sang and danced to an amapiano song and brought the party to his living room, and people were taken by the TikTok video

Netizens said the little one is reminding them of the late amapiano star Mpura and that he has star qualities

A little boy performed his heart out to an amapiano song. Image: @bhuti.omdala/TikTok

Source: UGC

Amapiano tracks are making young kids lose their minds all over the country with trending dance challenges. A little boy gave his family a karaoke show in the living with a good old TV remote as his mic and sang his heart out.

The adorable boy committed to his raps and hysterically danced offbeat to the music in the video posted by @s.h.o.d.e.n.

His heartfelt performance warmed people's hearts on TikTok, and many joked that he looked happy like drunk uncles at family events.

Mzansi said the young entertainer is on his way to becoming an artist or MC because he's got a stage personality and presence.

Watch the video below:

@Nelz__d said:

"Bhuti omdala omncane kangak."

@sthe_nene asked:

"Is he sober?"

@ijimbo_11 posted:

"No one is talking about the haircut."

@diamond.sebake mentioned:

"What in the Jub Jub look-alike is happening here?❤️"

@sam_planb_kortjaaas added:

"This small dude can be a very good artist if he pursues this."

@tsodeep shared:

"He kills me when he touches his nose."

@nosipho_lerato wrote:

"I need the last part no he did something there."

@palehyxpalehy commented:

"Next groove president, this one. It’s either he’s gonna be an MC or an artist."

@hlomi_official said:

"Udakwe icaster oil uboi."

Young schoolboy dances to ‘Umlando’ with unique moves and wins Mzansi over with undeniable talent

Briefly News reported that a cute kid brought joy to social media users' timelines as he busted some cool moves to Umlando by TOSS, Mdoovar, Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna and Slade.

The little boy's smooth moves hit the spot, and he had a little friend who also joined in but in a different way.

Source: Briefly News