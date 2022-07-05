A little school kid has c harmed the nation with his moves while entering school ground alongside his peer

c The adorable tot was caught on video having fun while busting cool moves to the viral hit Ulmando with his friend

The young boy had many in stitches, especially when his friend tried to join in, much to netizens' delight

A cute kid brought some joy to social media users' timelines as he bust some cool moves to Umlando by TOSS, Mdoovar, Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna and Slade.

The 'Umlando' beat continues to dominate viral dances, and this little boy added his submission to the dance challenge. Image: Facebook/ SA house music download

Source: Facebook

The little boy's smooth moves hit the spot, and he had a little friend who also joined in but in a different way.

Netizens fawn over little boy's dance moves in school yard

In a video posted to Facebook, a little boy dressed in a red jersey can be seen expertly moving to the Umlando beat.

The little boy's peer soon joins in in the background and earned some laughs when some compare his dancing to the first little boy.

Most viral dance videos will feature smooth dance skills only, but now some netizens felt they could relate to the other boy who was not riding the beat.

Mafikizolo Ndlovu commented:

"The one next to him represents us; both left legged people..."

Brian Nkuna Tha VI commented:

"The one next to him doesn't care about anything, he's having time of his life "

Nkosinathi Zondo commented:

"I’m the one with the blue school bag behind him."

Obadia Kgopolo Segwape commented:

Definitely me on the left representing

Mogogi Dwayne Morebodi commented:

He does so much without applying much effort. Nice one,little ngwana!

Lawrence Mahara agreed adding:

"He is a natural."

Shereen Zwide KaLanga

"I’m in love …. He can dance."

Kelvin Plutonash Chiko

"Nice soft moves"

