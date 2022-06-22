A vibing man has left the people of Mzansi feeling the weekend mood after seeing a clip where he coupled traditional moves with pole dancing

TikTok user @keke19060 shared the hilarious clip showing the grooving Sotho man being drawn to a pole

The people of Mzansi could not get enough of the clip and feel that this man would be amazing to party with

A man got his groove on at an event, busting some impressive proudly African moves… then he saw a pole, and it was all downhill from there, LOL. The video has left people in tears of laughter.

TikTok user @keke19060 shared a vibing video of a man showing some impressive moves on a pole at a public event. Image: TikTok / @keke19060

Source: UGC

The people of Mzansi love nothing more than to see people happily dancing and proudly showing off moves which tie to their roots. So, when a man slipped some Cardi B moves in on a traditional dance, it slapped hard in the right way, at least for some.

TikTok user @keke19060 shared the hilarious clip online showing the man living his best life, getting the crowd going with his confidence-filled dance moves. You see him dancing like a true Sotho man until the end when the pole drags him in. It is too much!

The pole dancing leaves people shedding tears of laughter

This man’s energy is everything! People flooded the comment section highlighting how the pole dancing got them good, they were never expecting it. Sotho men are on another level.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@leboangaudre2 said:

“Imagine marrying a mosotho guy Angeles.”

@portia.Dk said:

“It's the pole dancing part for me...”

@Machwene Sarinah said:

“A whole husband happiness is free bathing.”

@Keletjo Manasseh Phoshoko said:

“If this man attempted barcadi, he would finish us all.”

@Fundile Anele Dludlu said:

“To us who watched this more than 5 times...”

Man takes social media by storm as he dances in a towel in the middle of the street, SA shows the video love

In related news, Briefly News reported that an African man demonstrated impressive dance skills after sharing a video of himself doing his thing on a public road.

In the clip, believed to have been taken in Tanzania, the vibrant lad is seen wrapped in a bath towel as he takes on the streets - literally- to jump and jive with a crazy amount of energy.

His moves mirror the popular South African dance trend: the Umlando Challenge. Although no one really stops to watch the performance, he does his thing amid traffic and passers-by along a zebra-crossing.

Source: Briefly News