A hilarious video of baboons robbing a car has left the people of Mzansi joking over the crime rate in SA

Twitter user @Abramjee shared the clip showing the animals breaking into a car and stealing a backpack

The people of Mzansi had a good laugh at the goings-on, claiming our country has reached a new peak in crime

With the crime rate in Mzansi skyrocketing, taking a humorous approach is sometimes the only way to get through tough times. Seeing a video of baboons ransacking a car left many people in fits of laughter.

A video of baboons looting a car had the people of South Africa cry-laughing at the situation. Image: Twitter / @Abramjee

Parts of Mzansi have a big issue with baboons. These human-sized monkey creatures have learnt how to open car and home doors, helping themselves to whatever their hearts desire.

Twitter user @Abramjee shared a hilarious clip of baboons opening a car door and stealing the contents of the car. These animals are clearly learning some tricks from the izigebengu of SA.

“Crime is out of control...”

People of Mzansi have a good laugh at the situation going on in the video

While crime is no joke, it's nice to take a breather from reality and have a little chuckle at animals committing felonies. The people of SA cracked some jokes in the comment section, taking a sarcastically serious approach to the situation.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@MenziSbo said:

“I'm going to the police station to write an affidavit. This country cannot continue like this.”

@RuleNisi shared:

“This actually happened to us. On a weekend away. In Pringle Bay we ran out of the house… got into the car because they invaded the house… and they came outside… wanting to open the car we all were sitting...”

@Ngqayimbana91 said:

@Taffeycity said:

