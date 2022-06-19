A brazen smash and grab was caught on camera where a group of criminals smashed a car window and proceeded to rob driver

The video shows how the thugs swarm the car and the driver was helpless to do anything about what was happening

Social media users lamented the fact that no one stepped in to help the driver and said that the situation was getting out of control

A video shared on Twitter by FASDA (@FasdaProtect) and shared by Yusuf Abramjee shows a terrifying encounter between a motorist and a group of criminals.

The car stopped at a traffic light and a group of thugs smashed the driver's car window, however, they were not content to simply steal something and run.

A video of a smash and grab has left South Africans speechless.

In the video, the criminals proceeded to smash more windows and leisurely helped themselves to the panicked motorist's belongings. Yusuf Abramjee was tagged along with others in the post.

Social media users weighed in on the video and shared their reactions and suggestions

@FortyWines:

"I was thinking why is he/she not driving off."

@theanimalDr_:

"No one is helping."

@Thandi40459497:

"It's insanely sad and it's getting worse on a daily basis...Our government is turning a blind eye☹☹☹☹."

@Jagman4sho:

"They have no fear or worry that anyone might try to do something. They probably know @SAPoliceService won’t even collect and analyse footage or interview people in this area to trace these fuckers. The only thing is for citizens to arm themselves."

@Tom47096338:

"I'm also disappointed, especially the taxi drivers. Taxi drivers are usually armed and could have assisted the motorist, but they looked the other way."

"Mzansi is a movie": Woman attacked in smash and grab footage leaves SA stunned

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africans were left horrified after viewing a video of a female motorist who was approached and attacked by criminals who robbed her of valuables inside the car while sitting in traffic.

The CCTV was shared by social media user @Izwalesound on Twitter and shows a group of men rushing at some cars on the road. They catch a woman unaware and stick their arms in her yellow car and start hitting her to get her belongings.

The men manage to get away with some unidentifiable valuables and run away. However, one of them gets hit by a car and limps off. His accomplices carried him to safety, but the CCTV footage was able to keep track of him and able to guide Metro Police and SAPS to his exact hideout. The injured man was then chased by security and apprehended.

