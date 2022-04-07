A video of a brazen smash-and-grab in progress has been circulating on social media in an effort to alert motorists to the growing crime

The CCTV footage shows a group of men rushing at some cars on the road before attacking a woman unaware

The criminals manage to get away with some valuables, however, one of them gets hit by a car and was later tracked down and apprehended

South Africans were left horrified after viewing a video of a female motorist who was approached and attacked by criminals who robbed her of valuables inside the car while sitting in traffic.

Motorists have been urged to remain vigilant on the roads. Image: @Izwalesound/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The CCTV was shared by social media user @Izwalesound on Twitter and shows a group of men rushing at some cars on the road. They catch a woman unaware and stick their arms in her yellow car and start hitting her to get her belongings.

The men manage to get away with some unidentifiable valuables and run away. However, one of them gets hit by a car and limps off. His accomplices carried him to safety, but the CCTV footage was able to keep track of him and able to guide Metro Police and SAPS to his exact hideout. The injured man was then chased by security and apprehended.

The Twitter post was captioned:

“Mzansi is a movie.”

Saffas responded with shock and disappointment at the ever-rising crime concerns in the country.

@Tashia_F said:

“Truly… these are scenes.”

@KnoxMyambo commented:

“What's happening in South Africa?”

@Papi_Sol1 reacted:

“This country’s crime is getting worse daily.”

@Dzaina replied:

“SA is another world! Rule of thumb: Always hide valuables from sight.”

@The_Kanyi responded:

“No amount of policing and surveillance will ever solve this so long as you keep the masses in poverty. Not in South Africa or anywhere in the world. Address systemic inequalities.”

@BBsiezar wrote:

“I remember somebody kwa Langa speaking about this, apparently cops are afraid to enter those shacks so there is a lot of smash and grab incidents here on Jakes Gerwel Drive. At some point, a Uber driver was shot in the early hours of the morning.”

Source: Briefly News