A video showing a man attempting to steal a vehicle has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The thief is seen fiddling inside a parked VW Polo with the front driver’s window completely smashed

Several Mzansi online users expressed that the person behind the camera should have called the cops or screamed to alert people of the crime

Crime has sadly become an everyday reality in South Africa. However, be that as it may, peeps have made it clear that efforts to curb it still need to be enforced when the opportunity presents itself.

This comes after the cyber community called out an individual who recorded a video of criminal activity from his/her apartment instead of taking action. The footage was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee and shows a man through a smashed window of a VW Polo as he frantically fiddles inside the vehicle.

“Attempted theft of motor vehicle: Auckland Park, JHB,” the Twitter post was captioned.

South African online users unpacked the incident in the comments section, with several peeps pointing out that the person behind the camera should have called the cops or screamed to alert people that a crime was taking place.

@ranleighcg said:

“Amateur... he smashed the front window.”

@Prince53391081 asked:

“Which window do you smash?”

@HLABARINTO responded:

“The person who was taking this video had one simple screaming job that goes like, "Ey marete voetsek".”

@Rasibe8 replied:

“So they choose to take a video instead of screaming... exactly what happened to my husband, people took a video while he was hijacked in Tsakane, 4 June 2020. The guys were carrying heavy guns and the people who were taking video didn't bother calling the police instead...”

@BensonMapangwa1 said:

“People take videos with one thing in mind: Twitter.”

@sompisiiii commented:

“Isibindi esingaka.”

@SeanJoh10108875 reacted:

“Why is the person just taking the video and not taking action? How do we know it was just 'attempted' because the video is too short. What if he took the car away?”

@lefa_leope wrote:

“We are a content hungry society in a crime infested country.”

