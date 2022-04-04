A video of a concerning brave man catching a lift in his trolley attached to a truck has been doing the rounds online

The clip shows the man using the metal structure as a trailer to which he sits in comfortably as the large vehicle speeds on the freeway in the rain

While it is unknown whether he reached his destination safely, Mzani peeps were left shook at his dangerous trick

A video gutsy man pulling a dangerous stunt as he hitched a ride on a truck using his trolley left Mzansi peeps.

A man's gutsy stunt on the freeway has Mzansi peeps stunned. Image: @msiza_jv/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip was shared by anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) on Twitter and shows the young man seated in a shopping trolley that was attached to a truck. The guy is seen bravely cruising in the metal structure as the truck travels at high speed, in the rain on a freeway.

Saffas were left startled and with many questions concerning the man’s mode of transport and state of mind. Many peeps expressed that he had a death wish.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

@RLEKWADU wrote:

“I blame the driver. Continuing driving while he knew what happening at the back. Driver must take responsibility.”

@Charles86425587 commented:

“Maybe a supermarket was making an advert for their good quality trolleys - Let's think positive otherwise we will die of a heart attack.”

@sphola_rose reacted:

“Nyaope is something else.”

@Malesela_Seshib said:

“Extreme sports.”

@Cphesihle24 replied:

“This one is not aware that he is still alive.”

@PHASTARICO remarked:

“One wheel off in that trolley he is gone.”

Biker narrowly escapes getting hit by a truck

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that an anxiety-raising video was shared online of a biker who managed to evade death in the nick of time. A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by online user @MeetPrisha on Sunday, 6 March, and has over a million views.

The clip, which appears to be taken by dashcam footage, shows heavy rainfall on a busy highway before a man on a bike appears and abruptly falls to the ground.

He quickly gets up in an attempt to get away from the oncoming traffic before a massive truck crosses his path. His guardian angel must have been smiling upon him as he manages to miss the truck just before it could collide with him.

Source: Briefly News