Video of Man Cruising in a Trolley Attached to a Truck on the Freeway in Heavy Rain Has Mzansi Perplexed
- A video of a concerning brave man catching a lift in his trolley attached to a truck has been doing the rounds online
- The clip shows the man using the metal structure as a trailer to which he sits in comfortably as the large vehicle speeds on the freeway in the rain
- While it is unknown whether he reached his destination safely, Mzani peeps were left shook at his dangerous trick
A video gutsy man pulling a dangerous stunt as he hitched a ride on a truck using his trolley left Mzansi peeps.
The clip was shared by anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) on Twitter and shows the young man seated in a shopping trolley that was attached to a truck. The guy is seen bravely cruising in the metal structure as the truck travels at high speed, in the rain on a freeway.
Saffas were left startled and with many questions concerning the man’s mode of transport and state of mind. Many peeps expressed that he had a death wish.
Check out the clip and some of the comments below:
@RLEKWADU wrote:
“I blame the driver. Continuing driving while he knew what happening at the back. Driver must take responsibility.”
@Charles86425587 commented:
“Maybe a supermarket was making an advert for their good quality trolleys - Let's think positive otherwise we will die of a heart attack.”
@sphola_rose reacted:
“Nyaope is something else.”
@Malesela_Seshib said:
“Extreme sports.”
@Cphesihle24 replied:
“This one is not aware that he is still alive.”
@PHASTARICO remarked:
“One wheel off in that trolley he is gone.”
