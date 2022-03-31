A hilarious video of a fully loaded party taxi has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip was shared by @sa_vibez on Instagram and shows a man stepping out of the vehicle as passengers bump and jive inside

Amused Saffas responded to the post with their guesses of the province where the video may have been taken

South Africans love having a good time and can easily start up a vibe almost anywhere! A video shared by @sa_vibez on Instagram is proof of this.

A video of passengers having a party in a taxi has cyber citizens amused. Image: @sa_vibez/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The clip shows a man stepping out of a loaded Toyota Quantum taxi. A cloud of smoke and bright lights can be seen as he steps out of the vehicle, which bumps up and down as the passengers have a jol inside.

The post was captioned:

“Guess the Province…”

Mzansi online users did just that as they took to the comments share their guesses as well as funny comments on the clip of the party taxi.

queen_kutlwi said:

“Northwest.”

Zulugirlwanderlust commented:

“Durban it’s probably going to the beachfront.”

nkulu_za

“It can only be Durban and if you are not from KZN you won’t get it.”

Nolstarnoli replied:

“The number plate says "NJ" which is KZN.”

markmasuku878 reacted:

“The next morning the driver and the owner fighting for who is going to fix the shocks and bumper.”

Jeremymakundi wrote:

“You haven't been to Nairobi, Kenya. They got some crazy public rides called Matatus.”

buddha.man_fxzar said:

“Yeeeer this reminds me of the old school days when we use to bang explosions AF yoh ma terminals yeses my Woodhurst Sec fighters will know to rise up Dubane sesingenile.”

nathi_menziwa

“Durban but how can the driver see the road?”

