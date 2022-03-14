A video of a severely damaged Toyota Quantum driving down a road has been doing the rounds online

Onlookers in the clip were left stunned as they saw the hazardous, skeletal-looking vehicle carrying a few passengers, apparently operating as a taxi

South African online users flocked to the post to make fun of the strange car, with some saying it was a makeshift convertible

A video of an almost completely broken-down taxi has been doing the rounds online and peeps are left wondering how it's still running.

The hilarious clip was shared online by social media user @zuko681 on TikTok and shows a rundown, skeletal-looking Toyota Quantum drive down a gravel road with a few passengers inside the seat-less vehicle. Onlookers can be heard laughing out loud at the astonishing spectacle.

There is no wonder that the minibus was not in roadworthy condition, but the biggest question was what on earth happened to it and how it was still running in that horrid state.

“I love my country,” the post was captioned.

The video had over one million views at the time of publication and netizens couldn't help but respond with banter and humour.

Mondise reacted:

“Ebusuku ngeke uhleke kanjena yaz, kungaba ijubane lodwa struu.”

Ntuzuma said:

“I’m sure isbongo samakhenikha uDlamini.”

Zimasile Dlokodla Jili wrote:

“Izobuyela emgaqweni lemoto kungekudala nje, ilayishe ilong distance futhi.”

Xolisilembonane commented:

“Ayibo islahla.”

Philemon reacted:

“Ziyakhala.”

Jabu Cele190 responded:

“Spoki ebusuku ngingathi nyawo zami ngibelethe.”

Sizalokuhle Ndlovu replied:

“Li sure ukuthi sisaphila la e South Africa sure sure.”

A video showing a wrecked SUV ‘driving’ down the road baffles many netizens

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a video of a wrecked car that is still 'driving' has gone viral on social media. The clip was posted on Instagram by @suv.is.lion and cyber citizens are in absolute disbelief. Another vehicle, which could be towing it, can be seen in front of the wrecked vehicle.

Although it is quite difficult to spot the vehicle in front of the wrecked SUV it does make sense that it is being towed rather than wobbling on the road. The clip has gained tons of views and responses from social media users who believe it is being driven.

The car is missing its back bumper, rear window and left backlight, and the portions above the tyres are also gone.

