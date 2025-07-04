A South African woman shared valuable information on securing teaching jobs in China

She outlined the requirements for becoming an English teacher in China for all the young professionals looking for opportunities abroad

Her TikTok video garnered praise and inquiries from many people in Mzansi, who appreciated her willingness to share the helpful plug

A South African woman has captured the attention of Mzansi after sharing valuable information on how fellow citizens can secure teaching jobs in China, sparking excitement and curiosity among young professionals looking for new opportunities abroad.

A woman from Mzansi showcased how South Africans can secure teaching jobs in China. Image: @vuyiswa_nx

Source: TikTok

With youth unemployment remaining a major issue in South Africa, many see teaching overseas as a pathway to financial freedom and international experience.

Woman plugs SA with China teaching jobs

She took to her social media account under the handle @vuyiswa_nx, where she broke down the step-by-step process of becoming an English teacher in China, a profession that continues to attract thousands of international applicants each year.

@vuyiswa_nx spoke candidly about the requirements, the application process, and what life is like teaching in the country. In the video posted on 5 May 2025, she expressed that Interculturaledu (IEC) is recruiting for the September intake.

Her content included details on obtaining a police clearance, passport, and degree, which must be verified by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), @vuyiswa_nx emphasised.

"So, whatever degree you have, if it's not a diploma, that doesn't count as education. You need to have a TEFL certification." (Teaching English as a Foreign Language).

All about IEC

According to the Interculturaledu Education (IEC) website, China's 5,000-year-old civilisation experienced reform and opening over 40 years ago, leading to a low level of English proficiency among its population. Despite early English learning, traditional methods fail to improve communication and understanding skills. A well-developed ESL teaching system and excellent ESL teachers are needed to address this issue.

By supplying and training top-notch ESL teachers for various school types, the Intercultural Education Program (henceforth referred to as IEC) seeks to enhance the English language learning environment for young students from typical homes. As a result, an intercultural education program was established.

English classes, art classes, music classes, drama classes, and physical education programs are all offered in an exceptional ESL learning environment taught by excellent foreign English teachers. Throughout the program, IEC will pay for professional training, monthly cultural exchange activities, travel, work visa, housing, insurance, and transportation.

As more South Africans explore global opportunities, @vuyiswa_nx's clip served as a helpful guide for those ready to take a leap of faith.

Watch the video below:

South Africa shows interest in the IEC program

Mzansi peeps flooded the comment section with questions, expressing their gratitude for the insight. Many praised her for not gatekeeping the information and for opening a door that could change lives, especially for those struggling to find employment in South Africa’s tough job market, as they inquired for more information.

Noku'lindz said:

"Hi there.. Is it true that they need experience as well?"

Kgselepe wrote:

"Hi, thanks for all the info. I checked out your page and followed you. Quick question, would you advise someone to bring young kids along? Or is it easier to leave them behind?"

Canearth_Welding added:

"I am interested in computer science, and I tried that free certification. Someone said it is not working."

Nontokozodazelacocoa expressed:

"It’s time for me to take advantage of this opportunity. I did my TEFL certificate on teacher records last year."

Busi. Mng commented:

"Hey girl, do they have a closing date for applications? I mean to send the video and CV?"

