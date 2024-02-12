An inspiring video on social media shows a woman covering learners' school books, which impressed many people

In the clip, the lady said she took the initiative because she wanted to see all her pupils be equal

The woman's grand gesture grabbed South Africans' attention, and they raved about the lady's thoughtful deed

A kind-hearted teacher has won Mzansi over because of her thoughtful back-to-school gesture for her learners.

A South African teacher covered her students' books in a TikTok video. Image:@mrsplaatjies1

Source: TikTok

Teacher's heartfelt gesture for learners

A video posted by @mrsplaatjies on TikTok shows the young woman covering her pupil's school books. The lady revealed in her TikTok captions that she is covering books for those who could not afford to do so. She also said she wanted her students to be equal, which led her to take the initiative.

Taking TikTok, @mrsplaatjies captained her post by saying:

"They are from different families, but they should be equal in her class."

Watch the video below:

Online users prised the woman

The lady's selfless act touched people as they rushed to the comments to thank her for being a fantastic teacher.

Philas8 said:

"Love u my teacher siyabonga singabazali."

Lemogang Seekoei wrote:

"You deserve the Teacher of the year award may God bless your beautiful soul."

Kholofelo gushed over the lady, saying:

"I'm loving these new generations of teachers."

Decemberr_rose commented:

"This is what we meant when we said teaching is a calling."

Snizoh_mangema shared:

"Your class is on point. I wish I was doing practicals in a similar class to perfect photos for my portfolio."

Mzansi teacher braids pupil's hair in heartwarming TikTok video

