A Mzansi primary school teacher shared a glimpse into her fulfilling job in a sweet TikTok post.

Teacher shares sweet highlights of her job

Amanda Mncube (@amanda_mncube) posted a slideshow of various images taken while on the job, and they're enough to make anyone smile.

In her post, Amanda shows herself, her office corner, the joys of being an art teacher, her plants, a sweet gift received from one of her pupils, a note and drawing from an appreciative pupil, twin sisters who celebrated their birthday and other special highlights that make her days as a teacher.

SA in awe of teacher's highlights

South African netizens loved the wholesome teacher's content as they responded with heartfelt comments to her post.

mpume's cakes & catering replied:

"Ncooo the birthday girls my babies."

•Sdudla_ Tesh Sontshikazi❤ said:

"❤️ Your resident dj is my sister's son."

❤️ wrote:

"Ohh the sweetest memories, being a teacher is a daily reminder that you're loved and appreciated ❤️I love it ."

Bliss commented:

"Ncaaa you are so cute hle❤️."

buchi⭐️ commented:

"The drawing and then I swiped right it’s look exactly like youuuuu yohhh."

Thee Honorable Duchess responded:

"Arg I love you okaaaay."

Boitumelo responded:

"Really want to be à teacher but going to do another degree? ."

