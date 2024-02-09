Actress Amanda du-Pont is living her best life in the Maldives with her mother, sharing their moments on Instagram

The star's lavish getaway reflects her commitment to spoiling her mom and creating fulfilling experiences

Social media users have responded with heartwarming comments, inspired by Amanda's gesture and planning their own special treats for their parents

Amanda du-Pont is living her best life alongside her mother in the picturesque Maldives. The actress shared a video showing their moments on the vacation.

Amanda du-Pont took her mother on a vacation. Image: @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Amanda du-Pont and her mom enjoy a vacation

Popular South African actress Amanda du-Pont is spoiling the love of her life, her mom in the Maldives. The star headed to her Instagram page to give her followers a glimpse of her lavish getaway.

She also penned a lengthy caption explaining that travelling with her mom and spoiling her has been fulfilling. She also revealed that her mother is overjoyed and grateful for the opportunity. Part of her caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Mama and I one of the greatest things we can do in this life is share our joys and experiences with our parents. Took my mom with to the Maldives and she is soooo happy, I feel so fulfilled. This is what really matters in life. It’s them who are on their knees praying for us "

Amanda du-Pont's fans react to her post

Social media users shared heartwarming responses to the star's post. many hailed her for taking the time to spoil her beautiful mother.

@vintagenation_za said:

"Just inspired me to do more for my one remaining parent. Thank you sis ♥️"

@norma.mngoma commented:

"The way you are hyping her I like it makesikhuza."

@charlotte.meyer_charbella wrote:

"Aww…this is beautiful, you have definitely given me an idea for this year. Thanx for the inspiration babe…saving double for my vacay surprise. Our Queens deserve all the spoils and bragging rights ❤ #momanddaughter"

@bukhosibajlo added:

"our mom was our very own Miss Swaziland for those who did not know❤️❤️"

@melzinbala said:

"I love that for her, and you ❤❤"

Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni go on pre-Valentine’s Day date

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Valentine's Day is around the corner, and Mzansi's favourite couple is gearing up for the special day for lovers.

Media personality and medical doctor by profession Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie treated themselves to a pre-Valentine's dinner date. The celebrity couple wore matching red outfits to dinner at the Radisson RED Hotel, Johannesburg, Rosebank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News