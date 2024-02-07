Media personality Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie treated themselves to a pre-Valentine's dinner date

The celebrity couple wore matching red outfits to their dinner in Rosebank, and it was where Liesl asked Musa to be her Valentine

The post by Liesl was filled with sarcasm and humour that people did not believe she wrote it

Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni go on a dinner date. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and Mzansi's favourite couple is gearing up for the special day for lovers.

Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie go on a dinner date

Media personality and medical doctor by profession Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie treated themselves to a pre-Valentine's dinner date. The celebrity couple wore matching red outfits to dinner at the Radisson RED Hotel, Johannesburg, Rosebank.

The hilarious caption attached to the post had Mzansi thinking Musa wrote it, especially because of the message written there by Liesl, who shared that she asked Musa to be her Valentine.

Liesl advises ladies for Valentine's Day

The doting wife of almost three years gushed over her husband Musa and named him the most attractive man she knows.

"So last night I asked my beautiful and gorgeous husband of almost 3 years, Musawenkosi Mthokozisi Mthombeni aka BigDaddy aka The Vaal’s most attractive man aka Two-Piece-Daddy etc to be my Valentine. I made a whole hurrah & booked a romantic dinner for 2 @radissonredrosebank.

"He tried to play hard to get and gave me the run around but after promising to buy him 4 brand new tyres and a new V8 engine he jumped into my arms and screamed “aaaahhh yeeeeeebooooo…”

Liesl also shared hilarious advice to women:

"Ladies, if you want to show your man you love him, do the right thing and book your own table for two on Valentine’s Day and sell him dreams. This post was not written by Musa. Any coincidence or tonal similarities are purely because we’ve been married for so long."

Mzansi says Musa influenced Liesl

Mzansi was not entirely convinced that Liesl was the one who wrote the post, because it is the style doctor Mthombeni usually uses.

prudiie_03 laughed:

"I know Musa’s handwriting when I see it."

reneilwe_kekana said:

"Musa we are even reading this in your voice."

_ocynthia joked:

"That disclaimer alone makes me think it was him."

dineommusi shared:

"Ai, this post was DEFINITELY written by Musa!"

le_som teased:

"This this probably the only doctors handwriting I can read."

Liesl clocks 33 with epic photoshoot pics

In a previous report by Briefly News, Liesl Laurie celebrated her 33rd birthday with a stunning photoshoot and shared five pictures with her fans.

The former Miss SA dazzled in the glamorous snaps and exuded pure elegance and style for her special day.

Liesl's fans flooded her comments section with birthday messages and admired her undeniable beauty.

