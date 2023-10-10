Dr Musa Mthombeni has caught smoke after news of a bogus TikTok doctor broke

The former SABC's child star humorously clapped back at trolls who questioned his qualifications

Musa and his wife, former Miss SA, have been trolled for weeks for showing their love in public

Dr Musa Mthombeni was put under social media review after an exposure of a fake online doctor. Images: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthobeni has had another trolling episode after a famous TikTok bogus doctor was exposed by media houses, making netizens put the former SABC child star's qualification under review.

Dr Musa Mthombeni's claps back at trolls questioning his qualification

Some Twitter users took jabs at the former YoTV presenter, asking if his medical status was legit after some trolls responded to controversial @joy_zelda's tweet saying Dr Musa and Dr Malinga are the only doctors Mzansi recognised.

Check out @joy_zelda's below:

Some users questioned when he found the time to obtain his qualification when he was on TV screens after weekday afternoon and Dr Musa responded with humour from New York and said:

"One day snack attack. Next day umjovo."

Check out Dr Musa's cool response in the tweet below:

Tweeps hilariously call for Dr Musa Mthombeni to be verified

Taking some more jabs at the doctor who is currently on yet another holiday with his wife, Miss SA 2015, Liesl Mthombeni, more funny comments about his qualifications came in:

@NhlanhlaKhatisa had a question:

"Not a hater but when is he ever on call with the endless vacays?"

@Vuyi__Mbedu responded:

"He said being a doctor is a side hustle, his job is being Liesl's husband."

@Inenekazi1 recalled:

"Heeeee yaz....I've never even seen him with a patient or white coat."

@VuyoVee09 was also unsure:

"All of a sudden he’s a Dr ..something is hitting the waters here."

@Mahdi_Akhis called out another doctor:

"Might as well check Dr. Ortker what if those pizzas are not safe."

Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni escort newlyweds in wedding video

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, the couple that's being trolled for loving each other loudly posted a video of themselves celebrating a newlywed couple.

They were spotted singing to DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small's hit while driving the couple in their wedding attire in their convertible.

