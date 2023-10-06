Dr Musa and his wife Liesl were spotted having the time of their lives at a wedding

The former Miss SA captured a video for the Gram showing him his wife escorting an elated couple in their convertible

Their video filled netizens with so much joy, drawing marital inspiration from the Mthombenis

The Mthombenis were spotted having fun driving a newlywed couple from a wedding. Images: @drmusamthombeni

While social media was dragging Dr Musa Mthombeni and his beauty queen wife Liesl, the happy couple celebrated their friends' union.

Dr Musa and Leisl Mthombeni attend their newly-wed friends' wedding

The former SABC presenter took to his Instagram a video of him and his wife driving their just-married friends in their convertible, celebrating love and singing loudly to Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa's Asibe Happy:

"Congratulations to the newlyweds @balobam and @ora_tile__r. Liesl and a “yebo” are the ultimate I’m from Kasi moment for me, said Dr Musa."

Check out their joyful video below:

Instagrammers react to Dr Musa's wedding video

Responding to the video, social media users were inspired by the way the Dr Mthombeni lives a life filled with love with their circle of friends saying:

@andilencube had a question:

"So…is it because you have a slahla and people want “transport” or because nawe you’re married that you get so many invites when Percy and I last attended your wedding?"

@teacher_2k invited them:

Please come to my wedding nine vibe."

@pk_khronicles noticed:

"You see how Dr Liesl adopted that “Yebo” from Mr. South Africa Musa Mthombeni?"

@ayandacandice wanted to confirm:

"You guys were serious about hiring out your car for weddings neh."

@umtimande._ was inspired:

"This is how I’m tryna be with my wife when our friends are getting married."

@dr_88s noticed:

"One thing about you Musa and your lovely wife you are so supportive and so reliable to your surroundings it’s so overwhelming, your union is really blessed."

@ms_k8williams was happy for them:

"You guys are having the time of your lives… love to see it."

Briefly News