South African-born actress Thuso Mbedu has wowed the world with a killer runway walk down at the Paris Fashion Week

Also joining her was an international businesswoman, Bonang Matheba, who strutted her stuff at the L'Oréal runaway

The Woman King actress trended on top of social media lists with her charismatic walk, gaining praise from Mzansi

Thuso Mbedu impressed South Africans when she walked for a L'Oréal Paris event at the Paris Fashion Show. Images: @thuso.mbedu

The ambassador and spokesperson in the Sub-Saharan Africa region for L'Oréal Paris, Thuso Mbedu, added another mind-blowing accolade to her long list of achievements, walking the Paris Fashion Show runway.

Thuso Mdedu walks the L'Oréal Paris runway at Paris Fashion Show

A video of the beauty wearing a gold number strutting her stuff on the runaway was reshared on Twitter (now known as X) by user @Kabelo_LJ, which he captioned:

Check out Miss Mbedu's charismatic walk in the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Thuso Mbedu walking the Paris Fashion Week runway

Amazed by her charisma and strong walk, Mzansi applauded her L'Oreal Paris Ambassador for representing Mzansi to the French. These are some of the comments that came in as she trended on top of the charts:

@nkosanap said:

"Thuso Mbedu keeps shining."

@Nonhlan09462555

"These are our Queens @ThusoMbedu @Bonang. Super proud of both of them."

@BallerClosets praised:

"South African beauty at its finest."

@ChisangaMengo was certain:

"Mara this one is completely complete."

@Sisakes1 said:

"A very beautiful lady."

@Sihle was proud:

"Man I’m so proud of Thuso."

@collective_ declared:

"Thuso slayed!"

@Nonhlan09462555 confessed:

"Love them. National assets."

@Nonhlan09462555

"Queen B and Thuso Mbedu representing us so well on the international stage. Upwards and onwards beautiful Queens. You were born for the purpose and you living that purpose. Agh maan we love you guys deeply."

Bonang Matheba walks the Paris Fashion Week runway

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Miss Mbedu was not the only South African seen doing magic on the runway, as Bonang Matheba also had a successful walk in the fashion show.

Her followers went crazy after seeing her video, showering her with praises after seeing her on the international stage and hailing her and Thuso as the pride of Mzansi.

