Media personality Bonang Matheba walked the runway for L'Oréal Paris in France recently

Queen B shared a clip of herself wearing a sizzling, shining silver dress on the runway

The B-Force congratulated and complimented the media personality for being a part of Paris Fashion Week

Bonang Matheba walked the L'Oréal Paris runway in France. Image: @bonang_m

Media personality Bonang Matheba is the queen she thinks she is. The star recently showed off in France.

Bonang walks the runway in France

Bonang Matheba never disappoints. The media personality has been making headlines, and for all the right reasons recently the star trended after she posted online that she is living it up in Europe.

Bonang Matheba landed a huge gig and recently flaunted on X walking the runway.

Queen B posted a clip of her walking the runway for Loreal Paris in France, wearing a sizzling and shinning silver dress, looking all stunning, the star captioned it:

"BONANG!! What a moment and a life! @lorealparisfr #LeDefile."

Check out the post below:

The star sure knows how to secure the bag and keep the rands coming in, Bonang also trended a month ago draped in an all-Gucci outfit from head to toe.

The B-force and netizens complimented Bonang Matheba

Shortly after the media personality shared the tweet, the B-force and other social media users went online to congratulate and compliment Bonang for gracing the runway in France. Check out the comments below:

@MishGov said:

"Just when I think you can’t get any more incredible, you serve new levels of greatness! Queen B."

@yolokay wrote:

"Chrome Queens."

@Lovelinessmona replied:

"You are doing the most."

@blythlie responded:

"You better WORK! That walk? The hands? Oh, oh yes."

@Bonginkocy_m said:

"Bonang Matheba walking the runway for L’Oréal Paris."

@_msemos wrote:

"Congratulations Queen B."

@OscarMagud responded:

"Queen B."

@Tebo_Mphahlele replied:

"Ohh you killed it."

