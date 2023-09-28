YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase served her fans with some couple goals content on Instagram

The social media influencer recently showed off a bouquet she received from her lover, Leeroy Sidambe

Mihlali posted a video on her Instagram Story showing her boyfriend walking up the stairs holding flowers in his hand

Mihlali Ndamase served her followers with couple goals content when she showed her bae gifting her with flowers. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer Mihlali is on a mission to serve us with her romantic content. The YouTuber recently showed off a surprise gift she got from her bae.

Mihlali receives flowers from bae Leeroy

YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has been serving us stunning social media content. The star headlined social media trends when she shared some snaps of her living it up in Egypt.

Now, the influencer smacked us with some couple goals content on Instagram.

Mihlali recently shared a video and snaps of the bouquet of flowers she received on her now-deleted Instagram story, which she captioned:

"I Love you, thank you for making my evening."

An X page, @MDNnewss, shared the clip of the social media influencer receiving a bouquet of flowers from her boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, climbing up the stairs and holding them in his hands.

Check out the tweet below:

Mihlali Ndamase nominated for the SASMAs

Amidst all the romance, Mihlali has been serving us with some amazing content online. She has been nominated for the South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) 2023 for the Southern Social Media Influencer of The Year category.

The SASMAs posted the good news on their social media page.

Check out the post below:

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing their opinions regarding the nominees in this category. Check out some of the comments below:

Lifeafterbigbro wrote:

"How msny South Africans are here? I thought this are South African awards! You all need to stop."

Philivisualz said:

"I like William but is he a South African?"

Dudu_7364 replied:

"Why do you guys always nominate Mihlali for this category? Like be serious. There are other people."

Its_Unclesteve responded:

"Uyaydizeva lento @mihlalii_n."

Nelli_Amour wrote:

"Uph u SITHELO la."

_Introvertbutnotshy said:

"Haibo where is Kay Karms?"

Leeroy fails to pay workers' salaries

In related news on Briefly News, businessman Leeroy Sidambe came under fire for allegedly not paying his employees their salaries for over three months.

Sources close to SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) security guards under his company apparently told the media that their jobs were threatened if they took action.

