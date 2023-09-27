Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient Mihlali Ndamase has been out and about on her vacation in Cairo, Egypt

The YouTuber stunned her fans with her pictures as she wore a black two-piece swimwear showing off her derriere

Mihlali also seemingly clapped back at recent headlines where she was made the face of an ongoing divorce battle between her boyfriend and his ex-wife

Mihlali Ndamase looked stunning in recent pictures of her on vacation in Egypt. The influencer occasionally shows off her derriere, and this time was no different.

Mihali takes over Egypt

The Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient, Mihlali Ndamase, has been out and about on her vacation in Cairo, Egypt. Her first post in the country was shared almost a week ago, meaning she has been in the country for a while.

In one post, though, fans were starstruck by her body and made sure to give her a lot of praise. The YouTuber stunned her fans with her pictures as she wore a black two-piece swimwear showing off her derriere

She captioned her picture:

"Margarita please."

More snaps from Mihlali's vacation

The eye candy has been enjoying her stay in Egypt for a few days now. Her first post, captioned "lately", sees her wearing a fishnet-like dress.

In another snap where she visited the Edfu Temple in Aswan, Mihlali donned a red maxi dress, and she captioned this post, "warm winds."

Is this Mihlali's way of clapping to recent reports?

Mihlali also seemingly clapped back at recent headlines where she was made the face of an ongoing divorce battle between her boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe and his ex-wife.

The ex demands spousal support, which Leeroy claimed he could not afford it. But she argued that he can because he allegedly funds Mihlali's lifestyle and also pays for Mihlali Ndamase's house in the suburbs.

In addition to that, Leeroy apparently paid Mihlali a whopping R220 000 into her bank account in April and May.

Mihlali, in one post, said:

"Talking less, being more."

