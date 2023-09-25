Leeroy Sidambe has reportedly been ordered to pay spousal support to his estranged wife, whose identity is protected for legal reasons

The former wife demanded such as she felt as though Leeroy could afford it if he could allegedly fund Mihlali's lifestyle

Reports also suggest that Leeroy is allegedly paying for Mihlali Ndamase's house in the suburbs

The ex-wife of businessman Leeroy Sidambe has reportedly opened a criminal case against him.

Leeroy Sidambe has allegedly been ordered to fork out R156K in spousal support to his ex-wife. Image: @leeroy_sidambe

Sidambe dodges spousal support demands

According to Sunday World, the ex-wife of the Sakhile Ezweni Group CEO has been dodging the R156K spousal support demands. This after the businessman claimed not to be able to afford the amount.

The wife, whose identity is protected for legal reasons, refused to believe this claim because she suspects Leeroy is funding his girlfriend, Mihlali Ndamase's lifestyle.

In addition to that, the mother of his kids alleged in court papers that Sidambe blew a hefty amount on alcohol in a single night's outing. She also mentioned all his transactions, including thousands of rands on a suit for the Durban July and R4 000 on food at a popular restaurant.

Is Leeroy splurging on Mihlali?

The former wife demanded this money because she felt Leeroy could afford it if he allegedly funded Mihlali's lifestyle.

The news publication also suggests Leeroy allegedly pays for Mihlali Ndamase's house in the suburbs.

The ex-wife alleged that Leeroy paid Mihlali a whopping R220,000 into her bank account in April and May. In addition to all of this, she speculates that Leeroy, Mihlali and their kids will be jetting off to Dubai in December.

Netizens react to the news

Responding to a post from @MDNnewss, Mzansi said the wife has a good reason to demand such an amount.

@Ms_Lofthouse reacted:

"Yoh this is a hectic battle I must say."

@_simplyenny replied:

"And she is right."

@mthimkhulu87 added:

"Now I understand why Cristiano is still not married, yet he's wealthy."

Leeroy fails to pay workers salaries

In a previous report from Briefly News, businessman Leeroy Sidambe came under fire for allegedly not paying his employees their salaries for over three months.

Sources close to SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) security guards under his company apparently told the media that their jobs were threatened if they took action.

