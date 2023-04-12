Mihlali Ndamase's relationship with Leeroy Sidambe is always in the news for all the wrong reasons, leaving many wondering how they met

Several reports on social media suggested that Mihlali Ndamase snatched the businessman from his wife Mary-Jane Sidambe

Talking about how they met, Mihlali said they started off by chatting via video calls before meeting and falling in love

Mihlali Ndamase's relationship with Leeroy Sidambe was one of the most talked about celebrity affairs late last year - hence the star changed her Twitter handle to Mihlali "Hot Topic" Ndamase.

Mihlali Ndamase has revealed details about how she met her man, Leeroy Sidambe. Image: @mihlalii_n

When news about their relationship first hit the streets, it was alleged that the beauty influencer had snatched Sidambe from his wife of many years Mary-Jane Sidambe.

Mihlali finally reveals how she met Leeroy Sidambe

Although Mihlali and Leeroy's relationship was marred with controversy from the beginning, they actually met in a sweet way and hit it off from there. According to TimesLIVE, the YouTuber recently shared deets about how she met her lover.

She said that a friend of hers who was friends with Sidambe hooked them up and they started talking on video calls. They later met and had their first date and kiss in Cape Town.

"I was charmed from the beginning, from the moment I spoke to this man. We were on the phone for six weeks until he couldn't wait any longer.

"I caught feelings. Love him like it's day one, from the moment we met we both just knew. Our first kiss was on the first day we met. He claims he did not know who I am."

The lovely couple recently celebrated their first anniversary.

Mihlali Ndamase's boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe ordered to return Range Rover Autobiography to 1st wife Mary-Jane

Keeping up with Mihlali Ndamase, Briefly News previously reported that it never rains but pours for beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase. The star's controversial boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe has allegedly been ordered to return a Range Rover he had gifted her.

Mihlali's partner allegedly took the car he had bought as an anniversary gift for his first wife Mary-Jane Sidambe and "gifted" it to her.

According to Sunday World, a Johannesburg court ruled that Sidambe should return the 2020 Range Rover Autobiography he had gifted Mihlali Ndamase to his wife.

