Mihlali Ndamase's boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe has reportedly been ordered by the court to return a Range Rover Autobiography to his first wife Mary-Jane Sidambe

Sidambe had allegedly taken the fancy vehicle he had bought as an anniversary gift for his wife and gifted it to Mihlali

Reports on social media revealed that the Johannesburg court ordered Sidambe to return the car and also pay R156K a month in maintenance to his wife and children

It never rains but pours for beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase. The star's controversial boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe has allegedly been ordered to return a Range Rover he had gifted her.

Mihlali Ndamase's boyfriend was given two days to return the Range Rover Autobiography to his first wife Mary-Jane.

Source: UGC

Mihlali's partner allegedly took the car he had bought as an anniversary gift for his first wife Mary-Jane Sidambe and "gifted" it to her.

Johannesburg court orders Mihlali Ndamase's boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe to return Range Rover to first wife

According to Sunday World, a Johannesburg court ruled that Sidambe should return the 2020 Range Rover Autobiography he had gifted Mihlali Ndamase to his wife.

Per the court documents, the controversial businessman had two days to return the vehicle to his first wife. Part of the order read:

"The respondent is to return the Range Rover Autobiography (2020 Model) to the applicant within two days from the date of this order."

Sidambe allegedly ordered to pay R156 000 in child support and maintenance

The South African also noted that the flamboyant businessman was ordered to pay a total of R156 000 a month for the maintenance of his wife and children. He was also told to pay for her other vehicles.

Mihlali Ndamase reacts to allegations her boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe caused her injury: “That’s a huge lie”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mihlali Ndamase is undeniably one of the most trolled stars in Mzansi. Social media users are always out to get her, no matter how much she tries to avoid trouble.

The beauty who made headlines for her relationship with Leeroy Sidambe became a topic of discussion after recently announcing that she sustained an injury following a stair-fall incident.

Mihlali Ndamase's fans were worried about her well-being when a popular Instagram blog shared snaps of the beauty influencer in a wheelchair. According to TimesLIVE, the star later assured her fans that she is recovering after being involved in a stair-fall accident.

