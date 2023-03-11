Zahara and her engineer boyfriend got engaged in front of their loved ones at her house in Johannesburg

The video of their proposal is trending on social media, and people are discussing the singer's pending nuptials

Mzansi netizens posted differing opinions about Zahara's engagement but many wished the songstress all the best

Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana and her partner Mpho Xaba are engaged to be married after dating for six months.

Mpho asked for Zahara's hand in marriage on Friday in the presence of their family and friends, reported TimesLIVE.

Mpho Xaba proposes to Zahara on bended knee in viral video

It is reported that a romantic setting was arranged by the Loliwe singer's engineer fiancé and his PA. The proposal was a complete surprise to Zahara because she got dolled up thinking she was going to be interviewed for a podcast. When she got home her house was decorated with balloons and flower petals.

The video of the sweet moment soon spread on social media and Mpho can be seen on bended knee popping the question. Zahara accepted the proposal and was overcome with emotions.

South Africans discuss Zahara's marriage proposal online

Khensani Musisinyane said:

"I'm happy for you girl. Congratulations."

Mbuso Wezulu stated:

"I wish her all the best because umjolo uyamnyisa lately."

Collen Maiyana added:

"All the best, it must not end in tears. God bless you guys."

Moruti Masola mentioned:

"Let's hope she is now going limit the abuse of alcohol and focus on the new stage of life. Congratulations sesi."

Trevor Sdi posted:

"That's awesome indeed. Congrats."

Tumelo Mashitoa commented:

"Someone tell this guy he is marrying a Black Label and Gordon Dry gin activist."

Artur Machita said:

"At least she found someone who can help her pay her bills."

